Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CFO Dale Craig Kesler Sells 5,000 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $8.17 on Friday, reaching $253.59. 495,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.00 and its 200-day moving average is $241.57. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $145.03 and a one year high of $279.69.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,596,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.78.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

