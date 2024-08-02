Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $120.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRQ traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 351,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,371. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $523.87 million, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.87. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Dril-Quip

(Get Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.