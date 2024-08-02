Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Sells $70,450.00 in Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $70,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $289,070.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kira Scherer Wampler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $68,050.00.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of Doximity stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.01. 936,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,350. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Doximity last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,823,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Doximity in the first quarter worth $91,673,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 33.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 621,590 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Doximity by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,302,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,555,000 after purchasing an additional 301,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Doximity by 250.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

