Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.55

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 759050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,716,000 after buying an additional 229,301 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,358,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,702,000 after buying an additional 156,761 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,546,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,424,000 after buying an additional 527,036 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after acquiring an additional 751,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,446,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,977,000 after purchasing an additional 164,754 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

