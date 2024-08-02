DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

DASH has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

NASDAQ:DASH traded up $9.99 on Friday, reaching $118.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,977,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,533. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $143.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.27 and a 200 day moving average of $118.16.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,270,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at $20,270,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $773,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 441,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,811,279.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after buying an additional 100,787 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 139,450 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

