Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DFIN

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

DFIN traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $63.24. The company had a trading volume of 43,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,722. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.14. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $46.04 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 45,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $2,618,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,276,805 shares in the company, valued at $73,543,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 45,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $2,618,956.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,276,805 shares in the company, valued at $73,543,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $877,612.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 559,748 shares of company stock worth $34,637,636. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,241,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 696,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,471,000 after purchasing an additional 238,489 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.