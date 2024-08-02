Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.01

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.01 and last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 3860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 132,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $8,401,402.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,100,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,629,420.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 132,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $8,401,402.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,100,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,629,420.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $1,880,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,167,119.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 559,748 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,636. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

