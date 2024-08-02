Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $56.00. 1,485,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,135. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on D. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

View Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.