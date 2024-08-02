Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $56.00. 1,485,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,135. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
