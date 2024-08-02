Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Up to $75.33

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.33, but opened at $82.57. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $81.76, with a volume of 376,237 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 10.8% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $201,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $977,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $364,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

