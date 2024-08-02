Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Down to $133.70

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $133.70, but opened at $120.76. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $122.51, with a volume of 443,156 shares traded.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.28 and its 200-day moving average is $119.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 118.0% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

