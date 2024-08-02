Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down to $43.45

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.45, but opened at $38.62. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 4,676,981 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 11.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 9.7% during the second quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 26,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 43.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

