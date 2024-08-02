Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,813,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the previous session’s volume of 674,507 shares.The stock last traded at $37.40 and had previously closed at $36.88.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Financial Symmetry Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

