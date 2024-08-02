Dignity Gold Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.83 Billion (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and approximately $1.01 million worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for $2.94 or 0.00004689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.94607433 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,039,078.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

