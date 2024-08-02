DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,226 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS traded down $9.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.45. 365,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,537. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $234.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

