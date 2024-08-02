Diageo plc Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $1.62 (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Diageo has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years. Diageo has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Diageo to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.42. 1,035,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,771. Diageo has a 12-month low of $121.98 and a 12-month high of $175.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,730.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

