Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.65

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 97142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

