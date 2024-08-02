DCM Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DCM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,749 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 3.2% of DCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 24,872,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,598,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $161.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

