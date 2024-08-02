DBV Technologies’ (DBVT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

DBV Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

DBV Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,026. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 638.21% and a negative return on equity of 66.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

