DBV Technologies’ (DBVT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.
DBV Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %
DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 638.21% and a negative return on equity of 66.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DBV Technologies
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- About the Markup Calculator
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.