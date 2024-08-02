Daniel J. Gill Sells 20,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,370 shares in the company, valued at $53,905,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carvana Price Performance

NYSE CVNA traded down $9.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.20. 5,961,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,541,838. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.51. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $154.00.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 110.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Carvana by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.