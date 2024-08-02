Dana (NYSE:DAN) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

DAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Dana Stock Performance

DAN stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.13. 320,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,335. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 125.68 and a beta of 2.33.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 444.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Dana by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 176,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dana by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

