Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Update

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Dada Nexus Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Dada Nexus stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,356. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $333.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.38.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $342.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.89 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 22.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DADA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.10 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.66.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 615.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 34,963 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

