CTS (NYSE:CTS) Posts Earnings Results

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.33 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. CTS updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.050-2.250 EPS.

CTS Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,693. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.71. CTS has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.60.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.41%.

Insider Transactions at CTS

In other news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

