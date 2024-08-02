Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,609,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,990,991,000 after buying an additional 673,243 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,559,000 after buying an additional 834,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,147,000 after buying an additional 1,126,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,478,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,975,000 after acquiring an additional 122,948 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $581,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.6 %

CCI stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.08. 2,598,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,026. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.68.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

