Cronos Group (CVE:MJN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.15

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (CVE:MJN – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.15 and traded as low as C$11.90. Cronos Group shares last traded at C$12.15, with a volume of 1,388,975 shares trading hands.
Cronos Group Price Performance
The company has a 200 day moving average of C$12.15.
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group Inc, formerly PharmaCan Capital Corp, is a Canada-based cannabis company. The Company operates two Licensed Producers (LPs) regulated within Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the ACMPR) and holds a portfolio of investments in other Licensed Producers and ACMPR applicants.
