Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX traded down $7.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.31. 2,195,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.09.

Insider Activity

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,965.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $210,543.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

