Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS.

Crocs Trading Down 5.7 %

CROX stock traded down $7.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,399. Crocs has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,965.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.09.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

