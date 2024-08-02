Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,133,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,281,000 after purchasing an additional 57,277 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,393,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of VUG stock traded up $8.80 on Wednesday, hitting $367.30. 788,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.53 and a 200 day moving average of $348.20.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
