Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 10,906 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $570,789,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $108,799,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PPL by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,128,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,081 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,721,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

