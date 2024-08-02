Creekmur Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.63. 3,439,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,695. The company has a market cap of $595.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $78.19 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.