Creekmur Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,337,000 after buying an additional 147,945 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,266,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,086,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 753,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 685,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 679,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.33. 511,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,608. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

