Creekmur Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up approximately 0.5% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.75.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $13.78 on Wednesday, hitting $265.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $286.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

