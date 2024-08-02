Creekmur Asset Management LLC Has $173,000 Stock Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter.
Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance
Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,460. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02.
About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF
The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.
