Creekmur Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.27. The stock had a trading volume of 957,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,808. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.