Creekmur Asset Management LLC Buys 45 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TT traded up $5.45 on Wednesday, hitting $334.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,591. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $351.41. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.85.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.36.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

