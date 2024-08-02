Creekmur Asset Management LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,088 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,542,000 after buying an additional 793,976 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,813,000 after buying an additional 595,769 shares in the last quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,244,000 after buying an additional 534,143 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,804,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,272. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $117.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.32 and its 200 day moving average is $109.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.