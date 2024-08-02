CRA International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

CRA International has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years. CRA International has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CRA International to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Trading Up 1.1 %

CRAI traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.00. 19,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,184. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.93. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. CRA International has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $187.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRA International

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.34. CRA International had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CRA International will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,356,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,151,532.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total value of $174,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,356,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,151,532.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,610. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRAI. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRA International

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.