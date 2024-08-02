Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Short Interest Down 8.7% in July

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,510,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 25,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Coupang Stock Performance

NYSE:CPNG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.62. 6,123,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,882,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2,012.87 and a beta of 1.09. Coupang has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Insider Activity

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $11,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,626,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,697,810.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 751,490 shares of company stock worth $15,617,066. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 135.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 308.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

