Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of approximately $3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.76 billion. Corning also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.540 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.85.

Get Corning alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,692,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,294 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.