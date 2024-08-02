Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.33.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRBP traded down $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $56.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,992. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $599.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.59.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $466,533.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,931.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $466,533.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,931.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,799 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,368,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 363,372 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $13,363,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $7,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

