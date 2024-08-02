Cookie (COOKIE) Price Up 8% This Week

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Cookie has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $781,575.23 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cookie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cookie has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cookie Profile

Cookie’s launch date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,887,657 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 74,816,612.86940692 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.06949616 USD and is up 10.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $787,234.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

