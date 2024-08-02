Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.65

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.65 and last traded at $79.65, with a volume of 667503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.57.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,041,000 after acquiring an additional 253,806 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,930,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,079,000 after acquiring an additional 29,662 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,863,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,929,000 after acquiring an additional 26,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,227,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,412,000 after acquiring an additional 41,015 shares during the last quarter.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

