Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Guggenheim

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,949,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,723. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.36. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,936 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,687,000 after acquiring an additional 123,654 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,386,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,042,000 after buying an additional 139,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

