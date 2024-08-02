ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CNOBP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.67. 6,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,334. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $20.97.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

