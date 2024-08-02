Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $31.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,710,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.91. Confluent has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $232,061.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $232,061.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,020.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $121,256.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 165,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,626.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $37,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 94,405 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $3,537,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $1,181,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

