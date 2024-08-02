Comparing Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) & PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN)

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) and Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PHINIA and Icahn Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHINIA 2.48% 8.04% 3.69% Icahn Enterprises -4.30% -7.04% -2.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PHINIA and Icahn Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHINIA $3.50 billion 0.53 $102.00 million N/A N/A Icahn Enterprises $10.85 billion 0.71 -$684.00 million ($1.15) -14.87

Dividends

PHINIA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Icahn Enterprises.

PHINIA pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Icahn Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.4%. Icahn Enterprises pays out -347.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PHINIA and Icahn Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHINIA 0 0 2 0 3.00 Icahn Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

PHINIA currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.44%. Icahn Enterprises has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.89%. Given Icahn Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Icahn Enterprises is more favorable than PHINIA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of PHINIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of PHINIA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PHINIA beats Icahn Enterprises on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services. The Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels in the form of gasoline and diesel fuels, as well as renewable diesel; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. The Automotive segment sells automotive parts and materials, and retailed merchandise; offers automotive repair and maintenance services; and leases real estate properties. The Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used to prepare and package processed meat products. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of land, retail, office, and industrial properties; the development and sale of single-family homes; and the operation of country clubs. The Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. The Pharma segment offers pharmaceutical products and services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

