Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $277.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.21 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of BVN stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 404,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,156. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

