Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.54 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Commvault Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

CVLT stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.85. 873,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,275. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.49. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $63.70 and a twelve month high of $155.33.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $1,760,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 6,040 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $665,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,207 shares in the company, valued at $14,128,411.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

