Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.22

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.22 and last traded at $52.01, with a volume of 31681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Trust Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

In other news, EVP David Andrew Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.27 per share, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,011 shares of company stock valued at $645,881. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1,932.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Further Reading

