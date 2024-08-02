Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Update

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at $5,121,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

NYSE:CYH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,637. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $694.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

