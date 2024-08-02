CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

CommScope Stock Performance

COMM stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.09. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. Equities analysts predict that CommScope will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 87,530 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 128,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 548,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 96,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 35,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

